Dropping Axar, Playing Rinku at No. 8; R. Ashwin Points Team India's 2 Mistakes vs South Africa in Super 8 Clash

Ind vs SA: It was a night to forget for Suryakumar Yadav and Team India as they lost against South Africa by 76 runs in their Super 8 opener on Sunday. Following the loss, the team has been facing criticism from all quarters. Former India cricketer R. Ashwin is the latest to give his two cents on why the side lost the game. As per Ashwin, it was not the right call to bench Axar Patel even if it was because of matchups. Ashwin also reckoned making Rinku Singh bat as late as No. 8 was a call that backfired.

‘Axar Patel has been your MVP’

"I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100% that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Rinku Singh batting at No. 8. You have eight batters, and Rinku is batting at No. 8, he cannot be sent in to bat at such a position. No disrespect to Washington Sundar. He is a fabulous batter. We know his batting skills. It was a lesson South Africa taught India, 'please don't come to games underprepared," he added.

What's Next For Team India?

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side would now take on Zimbabwe in their next Super 8 game on February 26 and that would be a must-win clash for the hosts. And then, they play West Indies in their final Super 8 game. Both the games are must-win for India.