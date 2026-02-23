'Hardik Pandya Was in Too Late': Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav Face Criticism Over Allrounder's Batting Order

Ind vs SA: Now that India has lost against South Africa in their Super 8 clash, questions are being raised. Was the move of dropping Axar Patel right? Was it right to hold Hardik Pandya back in the batting line-up when the equation was getting stiffer by the minute? Former India cricketer Varun Aaron has given his two cents on the Hardik issue. As per Aaron, Hardik should have come a little up the order when the equation was getting stiff.

‘Hardik Pandya was in too late’

"You've got to get Hardik Pandya up that batting order. He has taken the team home through different situations. When you needed about 144 runs off 13 overs, the man you would back is Hardik Pandya. He holds his shape so well. He remains poised at the crease. At that point, you want someone who can absorb the pressure and then go big when he's set. But, Hardik Pandya was in too late," Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo.

He came in late and then found it difficult to get going. He scored a scratchy 18 off 17 balls before perishing.

Advertisement

Can India Bounce Back?

Yes, India play Zimbabwe and West Indies next and for sure, they can bounce back. For them, it is now or never and they do know that. They cannot afford to have another bad night because if that happens the dream of the title defense will then end. Interesting to see their tactics for the next game. Will they make changes to the XI, will they get Axar back in the XI?