Sree Charani Delighted To Be Reclaimed By Delhi Capitals At WPL 2026 Mega Auction: 'It Feels Like Home'

Team India-W cricketer Sree Charani has expressed delight upon being reclaimed by the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction. The World Cup-winning spinner is ecstatic to return to DC and has expressed that the team feels like home.

The first-ever WPL Mega Auction had some of India's high-profile players up for grabs. Given that they are coming off a World Cup win, their valuation makes a significant jump in the auction, and franchises lock up in bidding wars to get the players' services.

Sree Charani Overjoyed To Be Brought Back By DC At WPL 2026 Auction

The Delhi Capitals reclaimed Sree Charani for a staggering INR 1.3 crore. The bidding started for the slow left-arm orthodox bowler's base price of INR 50 lakh, with the UP Warriorz beginning the proceedings. Delhi Capitals also joined in, and the bidding war went on for a while.

UPW were keen on getting Sree Charani as they returned to counter-offer. But the Delhi Capitals took the amount to INR 1.3 crore, and the Warriorz backed down.

Following the auction, Sree Charani said that she was proud to continue her association with the Delhi Capitals, and it would give her a chance to contribute to the team once again.

“Before the auction, I was just hoping to play in WPL this season with any team. But I am very happy to be back with Delhi Capitals. It feels like home, and I love playing for this team.

"I feel very proud to be part of Delhi Capitals again. This is my chance to contribute to the team once more. I'm grateful to be back with DC and looking forward to a good season ahead. I'm just hoping for the best to happen for our team," Sree Charani said to JioHotstar.

Sree Charani Will Be A Pivotal Asset To DC In WPL 2026

21-year-old Sree Charani made her WPL debut with the Delhi Capitals in the 2025 season. The franchise picked her up for INR 55 lakh at that time.

Charani played a key role in helping DC Women reach the summit clash, where the franchise emerged as the runner-ups. The Mumbai Indians defeated them in the final to become two-time champions.