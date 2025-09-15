Duleep Trophy 2025: Rajat Patidar-Led Central Zone End 11-Year-Long Title Drought, Outplay South Zone By 6 Wickets To Win Premier Domestic Tournament

Rajat Patidar continued his stellar run as a captain in 2025. After leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first Indian Premier League title in 18 years, the star batter guided Central Zone to a historic Duleep Trophy victory. This is the first time in 11 years that Central Zone won the title after defeating Mohammed Azharuddeen's South Zone by six wickets.

Yash Rathod And Rajat Patidar Break Central Zone's Title Drought

Yash Rathod, who hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra, scored 194 runs from 286 balls in the first innings and helped Central Zone in gaining significant advantage in the match. Rathod was also felicitated with the 'Player of the Match' award. In his innings, Rathod hit 17 fours and 21 sixes. The match was played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground.

Rajat Patidar's Central Zone chased down a target of 65 runs to win their 7th Duleep Trophy title and their first in 11 years. Despite losing four wickets, 25-year-old Yash Rathod maintained his composure and ensured that he bats till the end and help his team cross the finishing line.

"Every captain likes trophies. I am a bit lucky because I have a bunch of players who have shown great character, not just in the final but in the last two matches as well. This wicket was slightly dry, so we decided to bowl first. If we bowl them out, first innings, as early as possible, that was our aim to do and it made this game easier," said Patidar after the game.

Rajat Patidar And Yash Rathod Grind South Zone In Duleep Trophy Finals