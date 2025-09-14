IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana And Pratika Rawal Shatter World Record As Women In Blue Show Glimpses Of Brilliance In First ODI

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI: The 'Women in Blue', after beating England 2-1 in an ODI series earlier this year, have locked horns with Alyssa Healy's Australia. India Women will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia in the ongoing series. The India vs Australia series is nothing but a dress rehearsal for both the teams before they head into the much-awaited Women's World Cup that begins on September 30, 2025, and will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Smriti Mandhana And Pratika Rawal Script History

India are looking in red-hot form and they'll be extremely relieved considering the fact that their opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal has been performing consistently. In the first ODI of the India Women vs Australia Women series, Mandhana and Rawal registered their names in the record books. The duo of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal broke the world record of adding the most runs for any wicket by any pair in a calendar year.

With 958 partnership runs in a single calendar year, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal broke Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley’s record of scoring 905 partnership runs in 2000. The opening duo now have 5 100+ opening partnerships to their name. In 21.3 overs (129 balls), the Indian openers scored 114 runs before Smriti Mandhana was dismissed by Australian right-arm legbreak bowler Alana King.

List Of Multiple 100+ Opening Partnerships For India Women’s In ODIs

5: Jaya Sharma and Karuna Jain from 25 innings

Jaya Sharma and Karuna Jain from 25 innings 5: Jaya Sharma and Anju Jain from 27 innings

Jaya Sharma and Anju Jain from 27 innings 5: Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal from 15 innings

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal from 15 innings 3: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues from 13 innings

Indian Openers School Australia In Mullanpur

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh is hosting its very first international match and the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal made the most of it. The duo hit 12 fours and 2 sixes and helped India with a stand of 114 runs.