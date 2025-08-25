Duleep Trophy 2025: Here's All You Need To Know About Squads, Fixtures And Live Streaming Detail Of India's Premier Domestic Competition

Duleep Trophy 2025: India's biggest star will be back in action once again to play the premier domestic tournament, the Duleep Trophy. The upcoming edition will also commence India's 2025–26 domestic season. The upcoming edition will be played in the zonal format. Last year, Mayank Agarwal led India A to a famous win against India C.

After India's debacle in a three-match Test series against New Zealand and five-match Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had reportedly made it mandatory for all the players of the Indian Test team to play domestic cricket. The Indian Test team recently played a five-match Test series against England. The skipper of the Indian Test team, Shubman Gill, is apparently unwell and will miss the domestic tournament.

Players like Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tilak Varma, and Dhruv Jurel will have to miss the Asia Cup since they have been picked for the Asia Cup. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Tilak Varma are a part of India's 15-member squad, whereas Dhruv Jurel has been named as India's travel reserve for the continental tournament. South Zone, on the other hand, have reportedly denied the BCCI's direct mandate of including centrally contracted players in their squad as they did not want to tinker with the composition of the group. Here's everything that you need to know about the upcoming 2025 edition of the Duleep Trophy.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule

Aug 28-Aug 31: North Zone vs East Zone, 1st Quarter-Final

North Zone vs East Zone, 1st Quarter-Final Aug 28-Aug 31: Central Zone vs North East Zone, 2nd Quarter-Final

Central Zone vs North East Zone, 2nd Quarter-Final Sep 04-Sep 07: South Zone vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

South Zone vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final Sep 04-Sep 07: West Zone vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final

West Zone vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final Sep 11-Sep 15: TBC vs TBC, Final

Duleep Trophy 2025: Here Are The Full Squads

Central Zone: Dhruv Jurel (captain/wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, and Khaleel Ahmed

East Zone: Ishan Kishan (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vice-captain), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Shami

North East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, and Ajay Lamabam Singh

North Zone: Shubman Gill (captain), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vice-captain), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, and Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk)

South Zone: Tilak Varma (captain), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vice-captain, wk), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, N Jagadeesan (wk), T Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MD Nidheesh, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, and Snehal Kauthankar

West Zone: Shardul Thakur (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, and Arzan Nagwaswala

Duleep Trophy 2025: Here's How The Matches Can Be Live Streamed