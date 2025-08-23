Updated 23 August 2025 at 11:02 IST
Big Setback For North Zone Ahead Of Duleep Trophy 2025, Star India Batter To Miss Premier Domestic Tournament: Reports
The upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy will start on August 28, 2025. Many Indian players will have to leave the inter-zonal tournament midway in order to play the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
The upcoming 2025 edition of the Duleep Trophy is all set to begin on August 28, 2025. The first match of this premier domestic competition will be played between North Zone and East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground situated in Bengaluru. After India's debacle against New Zealand in a three-match Test series and against Australia in a five-match Test series, the BCCI had reportedly made it mandatory for all the Indian Test players to participate in domestic tournaments.
Shubman Gill Likely To Miss Duleep Trophy
Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill has been in some great form recently. The Indian Test team skipper scored over 700 runs across five Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The 25-year-old youngster has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team that will play the Asia Cup next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian Test skipper might miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The youngster is reportedly unwell after a long five-match Test series that was played in England, and he also needs to get ready for the Asia Cup. The selection committee of the North Zone has been anticipating that Shubman might not be available to play the opening match of the inter-zonal competition. Even if Shubman had played the inaugural match, he would've missed the rest of the tournament as he would've been away to play the Asia Cup.
The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will also leave the inter-zonal competition after the opening game as they have been picked in the India squad that plays the Asia Cup next month.
ALSO READ | 'Our Policy Is Quite Clear': BCCI Vice-President Clears The Air Around Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Speculated ODI Retirement Plans
Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule
- Aug 28–Aug 31: North Zone vs East Zone, 1st Quarter-Final
- Aug 28–Aug 31: Central Zone vs North East Zone, 2nd Quarter-Final
- Sep 04–Sep 07: South Zone vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
- Sep 04–Sep 07: West Zone vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final
- Sep 11–Sep 15: TBC vs TBC, Final
ALSO READ | Shubman Gill's Appointment As T20I Vice Captain And Speculations Around Rohit Sharma's ODI Retirement Subtly Hint Towards Big Change In Indian Cricket
New Role Awaits Young Shubman Gill In India
Slowly, but steadily, Shubman Gill has been transitioned into a leadership role. After doing a fabulous job in England as the Test skipper, Shubman Gill has now been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team. With reports about the BCCI moving towards unified captaincy, it is pretty much possible that the youngster might be appointed as India's next all-format skipper in a few years time.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 23 August 2025 at 11:02 IST