Big Setback For North Zone Ahead Of Duleep Trophy 2025, Star India Batter To Miss Premier Domestic Tournament: Reports

The upcoming 2025 edition of the Duleep Trophy is all set to begin on August 28, 2025. The first match of this premier domestic competition will be played between North Zone and East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground situated in Bengaluru. After India's debacle against New Zealand in a three-match Test series and against Australia in a five-match Test series, the BCCI had reportedly made it mandatory for all the Indian Test players to participate in domestic tournaments.

Shubman Gill Likely To Miss Duleep Trophy

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill has been in some great form recently. The Indian Test team skipper scored over 700 runs across five Test matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The 25-year-old youngster has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team that will play the Asia Cup next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian Test skipper might miss the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The youngster is reportedly unwell after a long five-match Test series that was played in England, and he also needs to get ready for the Asia Cup. The selection committee of the North Zone has been anticipating that Shubman might not be available to play the opening match of the inter-zonal competition. Even if Shubman had played the inaugural match, he would've missed the rest of the tournament as he would've been away to play the Asia Cup.

The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will also leave the inter-zonal competition after the opening game as they have been picked in the India squad that plays the Asia Cup next month.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule

Aug 28–Aug 31: North Zone vs East Zone, 1st Quarter-Final

Aug 28–Aug 31: Central Zone vs North East Zone, 2nd Quarter-Final

Sep 04–Sep 07: South Zone vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

Sep 04–Sep 07: West Zone vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final

Sep 11–Sep 15: TBC vs TBC, Final

