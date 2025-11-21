Earthquake Stops Bangladesh-Ireland Test Match in Dhaka

Earthquake in Bangladesh: Bangladesh were hosting Ireland in a Test match in Dhaka when a bizarre event occurred. On the third day of the second Test match, play was stopped due to an earthquake. Play was halted for three minutes due to the earthquake that measured 5.5 magnitude. Initially when it happened, the players seemed clueless about it as they stared at each other.

Panic Among Fans

As soon as the match was stopped and the spectators realised the decision was taken due to an earthquake, there was panic among them. As continuous jolts were felt, the players and the umpires gathered near the pitch. The crowd were looking for open areas to escape as both the dressing rooms were emptied. The media centre was also emptied. It is understood that the epicentre of the earthquake was in Madhabdi, a municipality around 40 kilometres east of Dhaka.

Not much is known about the casualties as of now. Reports claim that at least two buildings in Dhaka have been damaged.

"I have never felt such a tremor in my life. We were at the office when furniture started shaking. We rushed down the stairs onto the street and saw other people on the road already," said Sadman Sakib, who works in a private firm in Dhaka. Local media showed pictures of people carrying their children and helping senior citizens out of their homes as the tremors caused panic.

