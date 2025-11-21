Updated 21 November 2025 at 13:20 IST
Earthquake Stops Bangladesh-Ireland Test Match in Dhaka
Earthquake in Bangladesh: A Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland on November 21 was stopped for a brief period because of an earthquake.
- Cricket
Earthquake in Bangladesh: Bangladesh were hosting Ireland in a Test match in Dhaka when a bizarre event occurred. On the third day of the second Test match, play was stopped due to an earthquake. Play was halted for three minutes due to the earthquake that measured 5.5 magnitude. Initially when it happened, the players seemed clueless about it as they stared at each other.
Panic Among Fans
As soon as the match was stopped and the spectators realised the decision was taken due to an earthquake, there was panic among them. As continuous jolts were felt, the players and the umpires gathered near the pitch. The crowd were looking for open areas to escape as both the dressing rooms were emptied. The media centre was also emptied. It is understood that the epicentre of the earthquake was in Madhabdi, a municipality around 40 kilometres east of Dhaka.
Not much is known about the casualties as of now. Reports claim that at least two buildings in Dhaka have been damaged.
"I have never felt such a tremor in my life. We were at the office when furniture started shaking. We rushed down the stairs onto the street and saw other people on the road already," said Sadman Sakib, who works in a private firm in Dhaka. Local media showed pictures of people carrying their children and helping senior citizens out of their homes as the tremors caused panic.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh are dominating the Test. At the time of filing the copy, Bangladesh have a lead of 215 runs and have all 10 wickets in hand. Ireland need a miracle to turn things around here.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 13:14 IST