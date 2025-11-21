Updated 21 November 2025 at 12:48 IST
Rishabh Pant, Stand-in Captain, Builds Suspense Over Injured Shubman Gill's Replacement For Guwahati Test: 'Person Who is... Already Knows'
Ind vs SA: Rishabh Pant would be in charge of the side for the 2nd Test in Guwahati in injured Shubman Gill's absence.
Ind vs SA: Now that it is confirmed that regular Test captain Shubman Gill will not feature in the second Test in Guwahati starting Saturday, Rishabh Pant would be in charge of the side. Pant will become the 38th player, and only the second wicketkeeper-batter after MS Dhoni to lead India in Test cricket.
With Gill unavailable, speculations over who will replace him is the talk of the town and hence the particular query was posed in front of Pant, who smartly dodged it. When Pant was asked about Gill's replacement, he said the person replacing him knows it and the announcement would be made on match day.
‘We will make it public tomorrow’
"The person who is going to play in Shubman's place already knows. We will make it public tomorrow," Pant said at the pre-match presser.
It would in all probability be Sai Sudarshan. Interesting to see if Sudarshan misses out to someone else here.
For the unversed, hosts India are already trailing0-1 in the two-match Test series and they would desperately want to bounce back with a win and level the series. Pant, the batter, did not have a good outing in Kolkata and he would like to improve on that in Guwahati.
How Would The Pitch Play?
So much of talk has been about the pitch used in Kolkata and hence the spotlight is firmly on the strip that would be used. It is understood that the pitch has a little bit of a green tinge and it would assist pacers with bounce, unlike Kolkata. Interesting to see what Pant does at the toss. All in all, a mouthwatering contest is expected.
