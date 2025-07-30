EaseMyTrip Gets Immense Backing After Pulling Out Of India vs Pakistan WCL Semifinal: 'What A Patriot'

EaseMyTrip announced they will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti took to X (formerly Twitter) to declare that the online travel platform pulled out of the India vs Pakistan tie in the WCl semifinal clash.

EaseMyTrip Pulled Out Of India vs Pakistan WCL Tie

Earlier the group stage clash between India and Pakistan was cancelled as several Indian players with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh refused to take part in the game. In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, tensions between both the countries have been very high and there were severe backlash ahead of India's WCL group stage tie with Pakistan.

Nishant Pitti posted on X, "We applaud Team India, India Champions, for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. We stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL"

Social Media Applauded EaseMyTrip For Brave Decision

This move has been welcomed by the netizens as people have applauded EaseMyTrip for putting the nation first.

One user wrote, "What a patriot..

"Country over some petty business..

“Entire congress should learn from him..”

Another user commented , “That's the brave decision.”

ANother user wrote, “India should boycott the match”