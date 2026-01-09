'Binge Drinking And Disappointing Loss': ECB Takes Big Step To Determine Factors That Led To England's Ashes 2025-26 Debacle

Ashes 2025-26 unfolded like a horror show for England. Ben Stokes and his men were pipped to be the favourites to end England's dry run on Australian soil and win the Ashes back, but Bazball crumbled and left England's weaknesses exposed. Much to England's woes, they played a Test series that did not feature Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, barring one Test match. Australia, on the other hand, ticked all the boxes with a depleted bowling attack as Mitchell Starc spearheaded the attack.

It will be inappropriate to say that England have been troubled only in Australia. Earlier this year, they played a five-match Test series against an inexperienced Indian side, but they only managed to play out a 2-2 draw. English fans had labelled the India series as an Ashes warmup, but Ben Stokes and his men were easily overpowered by Shubman Gill's young Indian team.

ECB CEO Reacts To England's Shocking Ashes Loss

England's debacle in the 2025-26 season of The Ashes is not going to be forgotten easily, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also isn't in any mood to brush it under the carpet. Adding more salt to the injury were the reports of binge drinking during the gap between the second and third Tests.

"A thorough review of the campaign is already underway. This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require," said Richard Gould, ECB's Chief Executive Officer.

There is a lot of criticism around Brendon McCullum and his style of coaching, and his future continues to be in doubt as the Head Coach of the England Cricket Team.

England's World Test Championship 2027 Future Hangs In Balance