Shubman Gill's 'Strategic' Test Match Call Impresses Ex-Cricketers As India Eye Drastic Change In WTC 2027 Fortunes

There was a time when overseas teams dreaded the idea of playing in Indian conditions. A Test series win in the Indian subcontinent was once considered a huge achievement, but things have drastically changed in the past few years. Considering how the recent home Test series have turned out to be, India are no longer the juggernauts that they used to be on home soil.

In the last two years, India have managed to beat only West Indies and Bangladesh on their home soil, something that is not enough to prove the prowess and credibility of a team which has a huge pool of talent. The recent 2-0 home Test series against South Africa has uncovered the underlying cracks and exposed the problems that the Indian Test team needs to fix as quickly as possible.

Robin Uthappa And Aakash Chopra Back Shubman Gill

Considering how average India's white-ball performances have been, especially in their home conditions, many fans and experts have opined that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to take some drastic reports. As per a few reports, India's Test captain Shubman Gill has requested the BCCI to allow his team to have 15 days to prepare before each Test assignment.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa reacted to Gill's request and lavished praise on him for taking such a strategic call. "I think it is an insane call from a leader. There cannot be a better call than that. He is taking charge of Test cricket in that sense. You need to give that respect to Test cricket as a board and a team. I am very happy that he brought it up," said Uthappa on his YouTube channel.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra also welcomed Gill's decision of requesting a 15-day preparation window and said that preparation is extremely important, especially when the players are jumping from one format to the other.

India's Dismal Show In WTC 2027