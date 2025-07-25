ECB Managing Director Rob Key Joins England Test Team In Football Warm-Up Drills Ahead Of Crucial Third Day Of Manchester Test | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs. ENG: Ben Stokes' England are very comfortably placed at the moment, not just in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, but also in the ongoing fourth Test match of the series that is being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The dominant English side leads the ongoing five-match Test series by a margin of 2-1. A win in Manchester will allow England to go 3-1 up and seal the series.

India and England both have been extremely competitive in the ongoing Test series. Despite all the controversies surrounding pitches and the Dukes ball, all the three concluded Test matches have been decided in the final session of the final day. This testifies to the fact England have faced fierce competition from a young Indian side, but they have managed to dictate the crucial passages of play in the series.

Rob Key Joins English Team in Football Warm-Up Drills

The hosts of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, England, ended the second day of the Manchester Test with 225 runs on the board at the loss of two wickets in reply to India's 358 runs in the first innings. English openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 166 runs for the first wicket and built a solid foundation for England to take a big lead in the first innings.

Prior to the start of Day 3's play at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) managing director Rob Key was spotted participating in a round of football warm-up drills with the English cricket team. The video was shared by England's Barmy Army on their X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

England Eye to Bat India Out of Manchester Test on Moving Day