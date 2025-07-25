ENG vs IND: Joe Root Smashes Century Number 38, Now Trails Only Sachin Tendulkar In All-Time Test Runs

England's Joe Root celebrates after scoring a century on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Joe Root, England's premier red-ball cricketer, has made history during the fourth test match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Root continues to trouble India as he bats through on day three of the test match and has secured his 38th century in the process. The English batter made history and has joined the cricketing aristocracy with his beautiful knock against India.

Joe Root Secures Historic 38th Test Century In Old Trafford Test vs Team India

Joe Root became India's biggest terror on day three of the Old Trafford Test. The English batter continued his brilliant knock against India to pull off a stunning rally, carrying England on his back with skipper Ben Stokes providing ample contribution with the bat.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India is having a difficult outing on day three as the flat tracks aided the hosts as the Englishmen went on to bat.

England came into a favourable spot against India as Joe Root continued to bat on. The English cricketer picked up his 38th century at Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Root smashed a boundary towards fine leg off Anshul Kamboj's delivery on the first ball of the 96th over.

The run-machine stood guard to elevate England's momentum against India as he raised his helmet and bat in celebration. The crowd gave him a standing ovation for his monumental innings.

Joe Root Picks Up Multiple Records, Solidifying The GOAT Status

England batter Joe Root paved his way among the game's elite cricketers after picking up a historic feat. He has successfully surpassed Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to become the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He has successfully secured 13379* runs, and the count keeps on increasing as he continues to bat for England against Team India. Only Sachin Tendulkar is ahead him in the feat at 15921 runs.