ECB Tightens Noose After Ashes Drinking Saga, England Players To Face Strict Curfew During T20 World Cup: Report

Harry Brook reacts during play on day two of the fifth and final Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Sydney | Image: AP

The next few weeks will be crucial for Brendon McCullum and the England Cricket Team. England will face a stern test when they venture into their T20 World Cup campaign starting from February this year. A 4-1 hammering at the hands of Australia has made their life difficult, and a good show in the T20 World Cup would be a major reprieve.

ECB Likely To Impose Curfew On England Players During T20 World Cup

The Ashes weren't devoid of controversies. Between the 2nd and the 3rd Test, members of the English team were on a trip to an island, Noosa, and reports of drinking and visiting casinos marred their image. ECB managing director Rob Key assured that a proper investigation will be launched to assess the situation.

It has emerged that the England Cricket Board has now taken note of the drinking mess and is likely to impose a curfew on the cricketers during the T20 World Cup. As per the UK Times, maintaining the culture within the team has become the ECB's top priority.

A source told UK Times, “According to a source, changes are already being put in place in relation to the team 'culture' for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and the T20 World Cup that follows in Sri Lanka and India."

Advertisement

Brendon McCullum's Future Likely To Be Safe As Of Now

McCullum's future as England coach has been under the scanner, but reports suggested the ECB wants to wait until the T20 World Cup is concluded. The hierarchy is unlikely to get rid of the England head coach, especially as the ICC T20 World Cup is just around the corner.

Advertisement