Emirates Cricket Board Revised Asia Cup 2025 Match Timings: Here's The Updated Schedule And All You Need To Know

Asia Cup 2025: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Saturday, August 30, that the start times of 18 out of 19 Asia Cup 2025 matches have been updated.

According to media reports, the Emirates Cricket Board was forced to make the decision due to the extreme warm conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The matches, which were supposed to start from 7:30 PM IST, now it will now begin at 8 PM IST.

The match timing of only one fixture between the UAE and Oman, on September 15, was not changed. The Group A fixture will kick off at 5:30 PM ISYT, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Oman, UAE, and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue will begin their voyage in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10, against the UAE. In their second match, India will take on Pakistan on September 14. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will take on Oman in their final group stage fixture on September 19.

High-Voltage Clash In Asia Cup 2025 To Start At 8 PM IST

Interestingly, the timings of the most anticipated match of the Asia Cup 2025, between India and Pakistan, on September 14, have also been changed. The cricket administrative board of the UAE has pushed back the start of the India vs Pakistan clash by 30 minutes. The high-voltage match will begin at 8 PM IST, instead of 7:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2025: Revised Match Timings

September 9, 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

September 10, 2025: India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 11, 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

September 12, 2025: Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 13, 2025: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

September 14, 2025: India vs Pakistan, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 15, 2025: UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 5:30 PM IST

September 15, 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 16, 2025: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

September 17, 2025: Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 18, 2025: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

September 19, 2025: India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

September 20, 2025: B1 vs B2, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 21, 2025: A1 vs A2, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 23, 2025: – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 8 PM IST

September 24, 2025: A1 vs B2, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 25, 2025: A2 vs B2, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 26, 2025: A1 vs B1, Dubai – 8 PM IST

September 28, 2025: TBC vs TBC - Final, Dubai – 8 PM IST