Roger Binny Steps Down As BCCI President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge As Acting Chief Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025: Report

Roger Binny, the former Indian pacer, is no longer serving as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The former cricketer succeeded Sourav Ganguly as president in 2022 and has held the position ever since, until now, as reports are stating that he has stepped down from the role.

As a result, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has stepped in as interim chief until a new president is elected.

Rajeev Shukla Steps In As Interim Chief After Roger Binny Resigns: Report

One of the BCCI's rules states that an official cannot continue in office once they have surpassed a certain age cap of 70.

Since Roger Binny turned seventy years old on July 19, 2025, the buzz has been significant as he would no longer be eligible to continue in the role.

The BCCI apex council meeting took place on Wednesday, with Rajeev Shukla chairing the panel, as per Dainik Jagran. It would imply that VP Shukla has already taken over as the interim chief and is handling things until the elections are held.

However, no official word has been conveyed on whether Roger Binny has stepped down.

Shirt Sponsorship A Major Hurdle For Team India Before Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has run into a key problem as they are left without a sponsor for the upcoming 2.5 years.

With Dream11 being terminated after the latest online gambling laws, the hunt for a new sponsor commences. The BCCI is in a race against time since the Asia Cup tournament is right around the corner, and sponsorship was the meeting's key agenda.

There is a chance that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India could play without having its main sponsor on its kit throughout the ACC Asia Cup 2025, which begins on September 10.