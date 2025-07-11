ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: England Star Joe Root Breaks Multiple Records With Majestic Hundred Against India At Lord's

England vs India: Ben Stokes-led England have locked horns against Shubman Gill's Team India in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, from Thursday, July 10th.

On the second day of the third Test match, star England batter Joe Root broke multiple records after his majestic 192-ball hundred against India at Lord's.

In the first delivery on Day 02 of the third Test match, Joe Root smashed a four against Jasprit Bumrah towards the gully to score his 37th Test hundred.

Joe Root Makes History At Lord's With 192-Ball Century Against India At Lord's

With his century on Friday, July 11th, the 34-year-old English batter made it into the top five for the most Test centuries, surpassing Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith's on the chart.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot on the chart of most Test hundreds, with 51 Test tons. Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (45) stands in the second place. Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting holds the third place with 41 Test centuries.

Joe Root also extended his milestone for the most Test hundreds at the iconic Lord's. Previously, he had seven centuries. His comprehensive hundred against India in the third Test match was Root's eighth century at Lord's.

With his 192-ball, Root also achieved a unique milestone as he slammed the third slowest century by an English batter in the Bazball era.

ALSO READ: Siraj Takes A Snappy Dig Towards Joe Root As England Plays It Safe

Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Joe Root On Day 02 At Lord's

Joe Root's knock came to an end in the 88th over on Day 02 of the third Test match after India speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled the right-handed batter for 104 runs from 199 balls.