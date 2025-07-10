'Where's The Bazball?': Mohammed Siraj Takes A Snappy Dig Towards Joe Root As England Plays It Safe | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj is bringing the heat in the Lord's Test as England keeps it slow on day one of action in London. England did not bring bazball out of the bag as the batters focused on running between the wickets. The second session was slow, displaying some classic red-ball cricket to the Lord's crowd.

Mohammed Siraj Turns Up The Head By Sledging Joe Root Over Bazball

Joe Root and Ollie Pope were mostly playing block and play, and did not pick up many boundaries or sixes during the play. Even Team India put pressure on them with their exceptional fielding skills throughout the second session. But Mohammed Siraj wanted to witness bazball, and he communicated his feelings to Joe Root.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Mohammed Siraj could be seen sledging Joe Root during the play. After completing the delivery, Siraj approached Root and questioned, "Where's the Bazball?" twice. He went on to show him something before walking back to his mark.

Siraj did not stop there, as he continued with some classic banter towards the English batters for keeping Bazball at play and not incorporating it at Lord's. "Baz Baz Bazball. Come On! I Want To See," the seam bowler added as he tried to get into the English batters' minds.

Shubman Gill Also Plays Mind Games With Classic Banter

Not just Mohammed Siraj, but Shubman Gill was also taking digs at the English batters. The Indian test skipper tried to play psychologically with some on-field sledging when England continued with their defensive play through the day. Gill made the jibe after Ollie Pope and Joe Root had played 28 consecutive dot balls.

"No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring test cricket boys," Shubman Gill was heard saying, as captured on the stump mic.