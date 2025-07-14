Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill to Drop Karun Nair For 4th Test at Old Trafford? Michael Vaughan Gives Verdict

England vs India: Karun Nair made a comeback to the Indian Test team after nine years and was expected to do big things, but that has not been the case. Nair, in his six outings thus far in the series, is yet to get a 50+ score. And as a No. 3, that is way below-par and that is where the concern lies. At Lord's, he got 40 in the first essay and 14 in the second.

Will Karun Nair Play 4th Test?

His spot is now under the scanner as Sai Sudarshan is waiting in the wings to take over. So, the question is - will he get a go at Manchester in the penultimate Test?

As per former England captain Michael Vaughan, Nair gets picked in case India win the Test at Lord's. And if they don't, it is highly unlikely Nair gets picked at Old Trafford.

"If India win, I think he (Nair) will be fine. If India lose, I think his time will be up. That's just the nature. If England lose tomorrow, there will be so many questions about two or three of the England players. I think for Karun Nair, he needs Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Jadeja to hold their nerve and get India over the line. If they lose, that leave will be analysed a lot more than we are analysing it now," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Mouthwatering Day 5 Beckons at Lord's

With the series locked 1-1, the final day at Lord's could decide who takes the lead in the ongoing five-match series. India need 135 to win, while England need six wickets.