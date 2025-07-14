'Unacceptable': ICC Asked to Punish Mohammed Siraj For Giving Fiery Send-Off to Ben Duckett at Lord's

England vs India: Mohammed Siraj was all fired up after he send Ben Duckett packing on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at Lord's on Sunday. But it is what he did after getting Duckett on the pull is making all the noise for the wrong reasons. Siraj gave a mouthful and a fiery send-off to Duckett in front of a packed Lord's cricket ground. Siraj even took it a step further as he went and rammed his shoulder on Duckett as well.

Now, former English captain Alastair Cook has urged the ICC to take strict action against the India pacer.

“That’s unacceptable, but who is to blame now? Whether Duckett walked right into him and knew exactly what he was doing. Then again, you shouldn’t shout in someone’s face like that. I wholeheartedly say that was wrong. There should be no physical contact. Yes, celebrate a wicket like you mean it. But you’ve got him out; you don’t need to look him in the eye from three inches and shout in his face. So I expect there to be repercussions, and there should be repercussions. That is my opinion. I thought that crossed the line,” Cook said on the BBC Test Match Special.

While it remains to be seen Siraj gets a sanction or not, the Lord's Test is mouthwateringly poised.

