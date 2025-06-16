Harbhajan Singh Recommends India To Go Bold Against England, Provides Head Coach Gautam Gambhir With Ideal Combination For Headingley Test

India Tour Of England: Shubman Gill-led Team India will kick off their five-match Test series against England from June 20th. The upcoming series will mark a new era in the Indian Cricket Team after the retirement of star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the long-format.

India's five-match Test series will mark the beginning of the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Headingley in Leeds will host the first Test match of the series between England and India from June 20th. The second game will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2nd.

The iconic Lord's in London will host the third match of the series between the two cricket giants from July 10th. The fourth Test will begin from July 23rd at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

The fifth and Final match of the series is scheduled to take place at the Kennington Oval in London, from July 31st.

ALSO READ: Star Indian Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Vows To Contribute More With His Batting On England Tour

Harbhajan Singh Reflects On India's Upcoming Series Against England

Just days before the start of the five-match Test series, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared some vital tips with the Indian Cricket Team.

While speaking to PTI, Harbhajan Singh asked the Shubman Gill-led side to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test match. The former cricketer added that playing two spinners and three fast bowlers will be the perfect combination for the upcoming Test.

"India should look to play Kuldeep Yadav. Of course, Jadeja will bowl with him. So, two spinners with three seamers would be the kind of perfect match for this game," Harbhajan said as quoted by PTI.

He showered massive praise on Jadeja and Kuldeep for having the capability to pick wickets under any conditions.

“Let’s see if conditions will change or favour the spinners. But even if it doesn’t, I think these are two capable bowlers who can take wickets on any wicket,” he added.

Jadeja and Kuldeep's Stats Against England In Test Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 against England. Following that, he has played 80 red-ball matches and 150 innings, bagging 323 wickets at an economy rate of 2.53. The all-rounder also has stunning numbers against England. He has played 20 matches against the Three Lions in Tests, picking up 70 wickets at an economy rate of 2.58.