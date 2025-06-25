'Hopefully...': Shubman Gill-Led Team India 'Not Test Class' Says Heartbroken Sunil Gavaskar After Loss at Leeds

England vs India: After having their noses in front for four days, Shubman Gill's India squandered away the advantage on the final day at Headingley to allow the hosts to take an important 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Following the game, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has been critical. Giving full credit to the hosts, Gavaskar said the Gill-led side is ‘not Test class’.

‘Not Test class’

"Full credit to England. Despite India having five centurions, they seemed to have that confidence. That is what made them take the final wickets. So that is where India also missed out because those extra runs could have made the difference. As far as the fielding was concerned, it's just not the catch but the out-fielding was pretty ordinary. Not Test class," he said on Sony Sports.

Gavaskar hopes lessons have been learnt after the Headingley loss.

"Very good pitch to bat on so very tough to criticise the bowlers. Bumrah bowled so well. If he had somebody, keeping it bit tight, that would have been big help. But this is the first Test. Hopefully, lessons have been learned. There are eight days for the next match. "

India Needs to Bounce Back

Gill and Co. cannot feel heartbroken as they have the second Test match coming up. They would quickly have to regroup, identify the mistakes, and turn things around quickly. India are already behind in the series after being in a position of strength. The lower-order needs to step up and contribute.