Jasprit Bumrah Injured? India Captain Shubman Gill Reveals Why Pace Spearhead Did Not Bowl With New Ball in 1st Test at Headingley

England vs India: India's last hope in the end stages at Headingley was Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball with five wickets to go. It was surprising for all to see Bumrah not being given the new ball by captain Shubman Gill. The India captain was lambasted by most over this call.

This move also sparked speculations over the pacer's fitness. This seemed concerning with four more Tests to go. Gill said that because there was only 10-15 runs to defend, he preferred giving the ball to others.

'He's completely fit'

“No, he's completely fit. Nothing like that. They were 15 or 20 runs left, so we just wanted to give it to some other bowlers, but he is definitely fit,” Gill told the BBC after the match.

With that cleared by Gill, there are now speculations over Bumrah's availability for the next Test match as it is understood the pace spearhead will only feature in three Tests.

Will Bumrah Miss Edgbaston Test?

Gill also went onto speak about Bumrah and his availability for the next game. Claiming it is going to be match-by-match, Gill said a decision on this will be taken once they reach the venue and see the strip.

“It's definitely match-by-match. We've got a good break after this match. Once we go to Birmingham and see the wicket, we will see if he's going to play that one or not,” said Gill.

For the unversed, Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings and went wicketless in the second.