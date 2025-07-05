Republic World
  • Josh Tongue Clean Bowls Well-Set KL Rahul With a Peach at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 5 July 2025 at 17:04 IST

England vs India: Josh Tongue came up with the goods on Saturday as he dismissed a well-set KL Rahul with a jaffa.

Ankit Banerjee
KL Rahul Bowled
KL Rahul Bowled | Image: JioStar Screengrab

England vs India: KL Rahul was making merry at Edgbaston when he was dismissed on Saturday, thanks to a peach from Josh Tongue. Rahul has a solid defense and to go through that needs something special and that is exactly what Tongue produced. It was pitched up and angled into the stumps, Rahul's front foot does not get forward enough and that led to his undoing. 

As his foot did not come forward, it allowed the ball to nip away a tad-bit and that was good enough to disturb the timber. Rahul was in a state of shock. Rahul perished for a well-made 55 off 84 balls. His innings was laced with 10 boundaries. Here is the video:

WATCH VIDEO

Published 5 July 2025 at 17:04 IST