IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport At Edgbaston On Day Four? Check Weather Forecast Here

India will definitely fancy their chances to push for a win in the second Test at Edgbaston. Riding on Shubman Gill's brilliant 269 and Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul, India have been in command of the second Test and will seek to pile a healthy lead when KL Rahul and Karun Nair take the field on day three.

Will Rain Threaten To Spoil India's Party On Day Four?

Day four of the second Test could be threatened by intermittent spells of rain. As per Accuweather, during the day there is an 89% chance of precipitation with a cloud cover of 93%. At around 11 AM local time, the humidity will be around 70% and there could be a delay given there is a 51% chance of rain at the start. The probability of rain will further rise to around 63% as the day goes forward, and rain is expected to curtail down.

Despite Jamie Smith and Harry Brook's record-breaking partnership, the Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep ran through the batting lineup to hand India a 180-run lead. Siraj registered one of his best figures as he took a six-wicket haul.