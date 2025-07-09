Kevin Pietersen Bats For Inclusion of 'Buddy' Kuldeep Yadav in Shubman Gill-Led Team India's Playing XI For Lord's Test

England vs India: Two Test matches are done and the score is locked at 1-1. With the third Test coming up, it is certain there would be changes made in both camps. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been with the side, will he finally get a go? Will India need another specialist spinner or will they seek more depth in their batting?

While it is unlikely Kuldeep gets picked as the pitch will have a green tinge and assist pacers, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has batted for his ‘buddy’.

‘They need to play him’

"They need to play him. India lost a Test match, won a Test match and I think they are missing some sort of variation. I think they are missing variation," Pietersen said on the sidelines of the 'YouWeCan' event in London on Tuesday.

‘I want to see my buddy play’

"I sat with him a couple of times when I was mentor with the Delhi Capitals, and I discussed bowling in England with him. I discussed tactics. I had a lot of chat on how to bowl and where to bowl. We spent a lot of time and it will just be nice to see him play. It would be lovely to see him play. He loves bowling, he loves taking wickets. And I want to see my buddy play. I don't like my buddies on the bench," said Pietersen, who was there with him at DC.