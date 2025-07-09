Kevin Pietersen Bats For Inclusion of 'Buddy' Kuldeep Yadav in Shubman Gill-Led Team India's Playing XI For Lord's Test

Updated 9 July 2025 at 12:14 IST
England vs India: Two Test matches are done and the score is locked at 1-1. With the third Test coming up, it is certain there would be changes made in both camps. Kuldeep Yadav, who has been with the side, will he finally get a go? Will India need another specialist spinner or will they seek more depth in their batting?
While it is unlikely Kuldeep gets picked as the pitch will have a green tinge and assist pacers, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has batted for his ‘buddy’.
"They need to play him. India lost a Test match, won a Test match and I think they are missing some sort of variation. I think they are missing variation," Pietersen said on the sidelines of the 'YouWeCan' event in London on Tuesday.
"I sat with him a couple of times when I was mentor with the Delhi Capitals, and I discussed bowling in England with him. I discussed tactics. I had a lot of chat on how to bowl and where to bowl. We spent a lot of time and it will just be nice to see him play. It would be lovely to see him play. He loves bowling, he loves taking wickets. And I want to see my buddy play. I don't like my buddies on the bench," said Pietersen, who was there with him at DC.
It is highly unlikely that happens. He may be looked at when the fourth or the fifth Test comes around. Without a doubt, it would be difficult for Kuldeep to keep himself motivated from the sidelines.
