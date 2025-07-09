INJURED? Why Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Skip Team India Training Session Ahead of Lord's Test

England vs India: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have been the two big stars for India in the two Test matches and would be expected to play a huge role in the remaining three games as well. Amid all the focus around them, Gill and Pant skipped the Team India's training session on Tuesday. As per a report on RevSportz, they were not there as it was an optional training session. So yes, there is absolutely nothing to worry as there is no injury of any kind.

Not just the captain and his deputy, but Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were also not there at the training. The players must have been tired after the bus ride on Monday from Birmingham to London.

All Eyes on Bumrah

Bumrah, who missed the Birmingham Test due to workload issues, would be back for the Lord's game and that would be a massive boost for the visitors. As per the same report, Bumrah bowled full tilt for 45 minutes and looked in good rhythm. After bowling in the nets, Bumrah was spotted having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir. If Bumrah is bowling well, India would look a different side. Just imagine, Bumrah bowling alongside in-form Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj would be too hot for the English batters. Lord's promises to be nothing short of a humdinger.

Hot India Favourites at Lord's