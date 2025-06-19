ENG vs IND: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement, Accepts The India Batters Have Been 'Pillars Of Indian Cricket'

KL Rahul opens up on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirement ahead of India's tour of England | Image: ANI

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul opened up on talismanic batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test retirements ahead of the five-match red-ball series against England.

Previously, on May 7th, 2025, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Just a few days later, Virat Kohli also bid adieu to Test cricket.

The two top batters' retirements caused a great headache for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the cricket administrative board needed to find Kohli and Rohit's replacements.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Stats In Test Cricket

Virat Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011. Following that, he played 123 Test matches and 210 innings, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. The 36-year-old also has stunning numbers against the Three Lions in the red-ball cricket, scoring 1991 runs from 28 matches.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma made his Test debut in 2013 against the West Indies. The 38-year-old appeared in 67 Test matches and 116 innings, amassing 4301 runs at an average of 40.57. The right-handed batter scored 1147 runs against England at an average of 47.79 in the long format.

Ahead of India's tour of England, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-member squad for their upcoming series. Agarkar also named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

KL Rahul Reflects On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Retirements From Red-Ball Cricket

While speaking to Delhi Capitals' media team, KL Rahul said that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been the 'pillars of Indian cricket' for the last decade.

“Virat and Rohit have been the pillars of Indian cricket for the last decade or so, and not having them around will be a huge miss. In my whole career so far, I have never walked into a team where there is no Virat or Rohit. The 50-odd Test matches that I have played, either Virat or Rohit or both of them have been there," KL Rahul said.

He added that the Indian cricket team's dressing room without Kohli and Rohit is strange.

"To walk into that dressing room feels a bit strange. But of course, you have to respect their decision. They have given absolutely everything for the country and they will remain legends of Indian cricket. But it’s time for the rest of us to step up,” he added.

KL Rahul made his debut in Test cricket against Australia in 2014. In the long format, KL Rahul amassed 3257 runs from 58 matches and 101 innings, at an average of 33.57.