Rishabh Pant's 'Bhai Mera Chauka Mat Dena' Banter With Ravindra Jadeja Will Leave You in Splits | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: It was a day to remember for Rishabh Pant as he notched up his seventh Test century edging former India captain MS Dhoni in the process. The hundred came against England in Headingley on Saturday. He scored 134 off 178 balls and his innings was laced with 12 fours and six sixes. He was chirpy during his batting and even with the gloves - he was giving fans moments to remember.

While England found some rhythm in their batting, Pant's witty one-liner to spinner Ravindra Jadeja left fans and commentators smiling. During a Jadeja over, he bowled the ball down the leg side.

‘Apne chauke ke chakkar mein…’

That forced Pant to make an athletic save and just after that he said: “Main bhi khel raha hu bhai, apne chauke ke chakkar mein mera chaukka mat dena!”

Here is the clip of the incident which has now gone viral on social space.

Meanwhile, the first hour of the third day is going to be crucial for both teams. While India will look for early wickets, England will look to score quickly and put pressure back on the visitors.

India's Collapse

After Shubman Gill departed for a well-made 147, India ended folding for 471 after losing 7 wickets for just 41 runs. It was a mini-collapse which seems to be hurting India now.