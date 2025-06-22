'What is The Language?' Gautam Gambhir Trolled Following Rishabh Pant's Brainfade Dismissal

India vs England: Rishabh Pant came up with the goods on Saturday as he notched up a record-breaking century. Pant scored 134 and his knock was full of adventurous shots, even his dismissal was like that as Josh Tongue trapped him leg-before wicket. Following his dismissal, it is surprising to see coach Gautam Gambhir facing the ire. Veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik spoke about the importance of communication between players and the coach.

"Also very interesting, when a message was sent out to Rishabh Pant, it curbed his style of play. He was just very carefree with his stroke making, and yet the feeling that a message was sent to tell him to calm down doesn't work for certain players, I guess," Karthik said on air.

‘What is the tone’

"As a coach, it's completely understandable when you want to get a message across to the batter. But over time, you realise, for certain players, how you send that message becomes very important, what is the tone, what is the language used that gets the best out of the batter," he stated.

Karthik also suggested that for some players the way of communication has to change.

Day 2 - As it Happened

Meanwhile, England's top-order batter Ollie Pope smashed his ninth Test century and remained unbeaten as England trail India by 262 runs after reaching 209/3 in 49 overs at stumps.