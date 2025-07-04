Shubman Gill Does a Rohit Sharma, Almost Forgets to do His Signature Bow After Reaching 200 at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Shubman Gill was unstoppable on Day 2 at Edgbaston. Not only did he break multiple records enroute 269, but he also took a splendid catch to send Ben Duckett packing for a duck. But, there was a moment in the match, that could remind a few fans about former India captain Rohit Sharma. It is no secret that Rohit had a tendency to forget things.

On Thursday, Gill forgot to break into his signature bow after reaching 200. He took off his helmet, punched the air and then went down on one knee, but forgot the bow. But when he turned to the dressing-room, Mohammed Siraj tried to remind Gill about it. Eventually, he broke into his classy bow.

Meanwhile, thanks to Gill's brilliant knock, India find themselves in a position of strength. At the end of the day's play, Gill too admitted that India are in a good position. He also revealed that he worked on a few things just after the IPL and reckons that is paying dividends.

‘Good position to be in’

"Good position to be in. I worked on a few things and at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket. Looking at how things gave gone so far, it is working for me. I did not take any slip catches for the last couple of days because I was batting, but nice to get those catches," Gill said at the end of Day 2.