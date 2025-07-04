Ravindra Jadeja Breaches BCCI's Rule During Edgbaston Test, Will India All-Rounder Get Punished?

England vs India: Captain Shubman Gill made it a day to remember for him as he went on to shatter multiple records enroute 269 on Thursday at Edgbaston. Gill also stitched a very crucial 144-run stand with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja which helped India post a mammoth first innings total.

Jadeja scored a timely 89 and was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved century by 11 runs. But, what made news was a rule Jadeja broke.

What Rule Did Jadeja Breach?

Following the embarrassing 3-1 loss against Australia, the Board of Control of Cricket in India laid down a few important rules that all players have to follow. One of those rules was that every player has to travel via team bus to the ground. During an interaction with ESPNCricinfo at the end of day's play, Jadeja explained why he did that. The India allrounder claimed that he wanted to go and bat a little extra before Day 2 got underway.

"Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new," Jadeja explained after the day’s play, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

During his knock, Jadeja hit 10 boundaries and a six. He showed impeccable temperament in the middle and that gave a lot of confidence to his captain at the other end, Gill.

Jadeja Plays Crucial Role on Day 3

Jadeja, the bowler, is set to play a pivotal role for the side on Day 3. The pitch has got a few areas he can work with.