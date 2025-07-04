Shubman Gill Exposes BCCI, Trolls Them Hilariously Amid Ongoing Edgbaston Test | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Shubman Gill has been in sublime touch in England recently. After a glorious century during the first Test, Gill bettered that with a record-breaking double as he hit 269 at Edgbaston on Thursday. Following his heroics, he was doing an interview with the BCCI. In that interaction, he roasted BCCI like never-before. Gill revealed he was having his dinner when he was asked to stop it and come for the interview.

‘You guys stopped me’

"I was having my dinner, but in the middle of my dinner you guys stopped me,” Gill said in the video, in a hilarious manner.

Here is the clip that has surfaced on social space and is now going viral as fans are loving it.

Meanwhile, Gill reckoned that India were in a good position at the end of Day 2. He also revealed that he has been getting the runs because he has made a certain change in his game after the IPL.

"Good position to be in. I worked on a few things and at the end of IPL, which is very important before going into Test cricket. Looking at how things gave gone so far, it is working for me. I did not take any slip catches for the last couple of days because I was batting, but nice to get those catches. Fielding was very important and we discussed about it that if we were half as good in the previous game, things would have been different," Gill said at the end of Day 2.

India on Top at Edgbaston