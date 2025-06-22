Republic World
  News /
  Cricket /
  • Overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah Could Backfire For Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill?

Updated 22 June 2025 at 11:19 IST

Overdependence on Jasprit Bumrah Could Backfire For Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill?

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah was bowling like a dream, but it was only he who looked like taking wickets and that is going to be the biggest concern for Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket on Day 2
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket on Day 2 | Image: BCCI

India vs England: It was evident that Jasprit Bumrah would be the spearhead of the pace battery and that is exactly what happened when he bowled with the red cherry for the first time in the Headingley Test on Saturday. Bumrah truly got the ball to talk and the English batters on most occasions looked clueless, yet they lost merely three wickets in 49 overs. 

The problem is clear and visible - beyond Bumrah India looks lean in the bowling department. The ace pacer picked up all the three wickets that England lost on Day 2. 

What About Siraj and Krishna? 

The two pacers bowled 24 overs between them, conceding 106 runs and they picked up no wickets. Now, that is the problem. It is no secret that Bumrah has workload management issues and the world got to witness that in Australia. And hence, even before the series started in England - it was clear Bumrah is going to feature in merely three Tests. Now, the problem is England know all about it and after what they have seen on Day 2 at Headingley, their plans will automatically change. England would realise they have to just see off Bumrah and pick runs from the other end. They would also know Bumrah will not be bowling long spells. 

Bumrah - One-Man Show

Apart from Bumrah, there is no one and that will bother the management with four more Tests to go. In Tests, it has been a one-man show for India since a long time in SENA countries. 

In fact, since the Perth Test in BGT, Bumrah has picked up 35 wickets whereas the rest of the Indian bowlers have picked 48 wickets in total. 

Published 22 June 2025 at 10:59 IST