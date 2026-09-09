ENG vs PAK: Josh Tongue Tears Through New-Look Pakistan To Leave Hosts In Tatters At Edgbaston

Pakistan fielded a new-look team, but the same old problems resurfaced as it plunged to 100-7 at lunch after being put into bat by England in the third and final cricket test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

The touring team, which caused a major surprise by sending seven players home after its second-test defeat at Lord’s, plus the head coach and the bowling coach, made four changes to the side, but the batters were all at sea yet again.

England claimed a first breakthrough when the recalled Saim Ayub was trapped lbw for a duck to give quick bowler Ollie Robinson his 100th Test wicket.

Jofra Archer then forced Azan Awais into offering mid-on fielder Josh Tongue a low, diving catch off a leading edge. Abdullah Shafique was next to go, caught low down by Dan Lawrence at third slip off Robinson.

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Shan Masood became the fourth wicket to fall when he lobbed the ball to mid-wicket off fast bowler Archer following a poor cross-bat stroke.

Fellow paceman Tongue then removed Pakistan captain Babar Azam before dismissing debutants Ghazi Ghori and Imran Randhawa, lbw and clean bowled respectively.

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