ENG vs SA: Match Officials Levy Heavy Fine Over South Africa After Humiliating 342-Run Defeat To England In 3rd ODI

England vs South Africa: Harry Brook-led England clinched a stunning 342-run victory over Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the third ODI match of the series, at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, on Sunday, September 7.

English pacer Jofra Archer was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in a nine-over spell, conceding just 18 runs at an economy rate of 2.00.

ICC Fined South Africa For Slow-Over Rate

After the match ended, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed that the Proteas have been fined for a slow-over rate during the third match of the ODI series, in Southampton.

According to ANI, the ICC announced that South Africa has been fined five percent of their match fee.

Former India pacer and a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Javagal Srinath, imposed the sanction after the Temba Bavuma-led side were ruled to be one over short of the target after time.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty and accepted the given sanction.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," ICC stated as quoted by ANI.

England Clinch 342-Run Win Over South Africa

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against England.

Joe Root (100 runs from 96 balls) and Jacob Bethell (110 runs from 82 balls) displayed a stupendous performance in the first inning and helped the hosts cross the 300-run mark. Jamie Smith (62 runs from 48 balls) and Jos Buttler (62* runs from 32 balls) also played clutch knocks and helped England put 414/5 on the scoreboard.

Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets each in their respective spells, and they were the only wicket-takers for the Proteas.

During the run chase, Corbin Bosch (20 runs from 32 balls) was the top run-scorer among his South African teammates.