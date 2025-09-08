Updated 8 September 2025 at 13:01 IST
Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson And Hardik Pandya Go Through Power-Hitting Drills At The ICC Academy, BCCI Shares Exclusive BTS Clip | WATCH
India will open their Asia Cup campaign on September 10, 2025 with a game against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai. India are the reigning champions of Asia Cup
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is going through the hard grind ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener against the United Arab Emirates. The upcoming 2025 edition of the continental cup comes at a crucial juncture as it will also be a dress rehearsal for the 'Men in Blue' and their hopes of retaining the World T20 title. Reigning champions India will start the tournament as favourites and they also hold the record of having the most wins in the T20I Asia Cup.
Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson And Hardik Pandya Unleash Beast Mode
The Indian team will go head-to-head with the likes of Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan to retain their title of being the champions of Asia. India are currently in Dubai and the players are currently fine-tuning their skills before they start their campaign.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a video which showcases the likes of Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill working on their power-hitting skills.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Out of their three group stage games, India will play two matches at the Dubai International Stadium. India are not unknown to the conditions that will be at disposal in the Dubai International Stadium. India have played 9 matches on this venue, they have lost four games and have won the remaining five.
India's Schedule For Asia Cup 2025 (Group Stage Games)
- September 10: India vs UAE in Dubai
- September 14: India vs Pakistan in Dubai
- September 19: India vs Oman in Abu Dhabi
Dissecting India's Record In Asia Cup T20Is
As far as the T20I Asia Cups are concerned, India have experienced contrasting fortunes. The 'Men in Blue' won the 2016 edition, whereas, they failed to qualify for the finals in 2022. From the 10 Asia Cup matches that India have played in the T20I format, they have won eight and have lost two. This makes them the most successful team in Asia Cup T20Is and one of the strongest to win the continental cup.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 12:59 IST