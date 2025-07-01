ENG-W vs IND-W LIVE Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where to Watch England vs India Second Match?

ENG-W vs IND-W LIVE Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: Thanks to captain Smriti Mandhana, Indian eves got their campaign off to a winning start. The Mandhana-led side won the match by 97 runs. They would certainly like to continue the winning momentum when they take each other on in the second game. It would be interesting to see if India make a change to their winning XI. In all probability, there will not be a change and they would play the same side.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I - Match Details

When will the England Women and India Women second T20I between take place?

The second T20I between England Women and India Women will be held on Tuesday, July 1.

Where will the England Women and India Women second T20I be held?

The second T20I between England Women and India Women will take place at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol.

At what time will the England Women and India Women second T20I start?

The second T20I between England Women and India Women will begin at 11:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the second T20I between England Women and India Women in India?

The second T20I between England Women and India Women will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1 channel).

Where to watch the live stream of the England Women and India Women second T20I in India?

The second T20I between England Women and India Women will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

ENG-W vs IND-W SQUADS

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Goud

