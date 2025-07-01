'You Want Your Best Bowler': Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill Warned By English Pacer Against Resting Jasprit Bumrah In Edgbaston Test

IND vs ENG: After the completion of the first Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, England is 1-0 up in the series, and as of now, they look like the firm favorites to win the coveted silverware. India, on the other hand, has a lot to address before the start of the next Test match, team combination being one of the major issues. England and India both have one thing in common - a strong batting lineup, and this will be one of the biggest factors for both the teams to seal the Test match. India dominated most of the sessions of the first Test match but ended up losing it.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, India's bowling looked absolutely flat. The likes of Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Ravindra Jadeja didn't bother the English batters much, and Bumrah had to do all the hard work on his own, just like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which left him injured and forced him to miss the Champions Trophy.

Mark Wood Wants Bumrah To Play Edgbaston Test

There has been a glaring silence on Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the Edgbaston Test. Prior to the start of the India vs England Test series, it was made very clear by the stakeholders of the Indian Test team that Jasprit Bumrah will play only three Test matches. The star pacer has already played one, and he has two more games left in the tank. Interestingly, there is a small break (3 days) between the Edgbaston Test and the Lord's Test.

The team management and Bumrah will have to decide about his next game on this tour. If Bumrah misses out on the Edgbaston Test and India goes 0-2 down in the series, there are high chances that a series win will go miles away from them. English speedster Mark Wood believes that there is no chance that the Indian team management will make the error of not including Bumrah in the Edgbaston Test. "They cannot afford to go 2-0 down. So you want your best bowler," said Mark Wood on the Jasprit Bumrah situation.

Selection Headaches For Team India Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

The Indian cricket team is struggling to have a proper playing combination in place, and this is something that will be crucial to their chances of winning the Edgbaston Test.