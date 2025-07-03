ENG W vs IND W: Nat Sciver-Brunt To Miss 3rd T20I Against India, Tammy Beaumont To Captain England In Her Absence

England Women's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the third T20I match against India, the England Cricket Board has confirmed. Sciver-Brunt is suffering from a groin injury, and Tammy Beaumont will lead the side in her absence.

Nat Sciver-Brunt To Miss 3rd T20I Against India

England are trailing the five-match T20I series 2-0 and will seek to avoid a third consecutive defeat for the first time. A statement from the ECB confirmed the development, "England Women's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the third Vitality IT20 against India Women at the Kia Oval with a left groin injury. Hampshire batter Maia Bouchier will join the squad as her cover.

"Results of the scan will determine whether Sciver-Brunt is required to miss any more games in the series, with the fourth Vitality IT20 due to take place on Wednesday 9 July at Emirates Old Trafford.

"Tammy Beaumont will captain the side in her absence, with Hampshire batter Maia Bouchier called up the squad for the Kia Oval as cover."

Sciver Brunt was at her best, scoring a half-century in the 1st T20I against India. She was seen leaving the pitch during the second T20I, and now it has been confirmed she is carrying a groin injury.

India Breached Bristol Fortress In 2nd T20I

With their second consecutive T20I win over England, the Indian women's team have broken a number of records at the County Ground in Bristol. For the first time in 19 years, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. have registered consecutive victories in the shortest format of the game against England.

Additionally, this is the first time England has suffered more than one defeat in a five-match T20I series.

