Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Breach 'Fortress Bristol' Hours Before IND vs ENG 2nd Test, India Women Script Historic Feat On English Soil For First Time

India women maintained their stronghold on English soil with a 24-run win over England Women at the County Ground in Bristol in the 2nd T20I. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. registered their second consecutive victory over their English counterpart to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Indian Women Shattered 19 Year Record In Bristol

Amanjot Kaur shone both with bat and ball as India scaled new heights in Bristol. For the first time in 19 years, Indian Women have recorded successive wins in the shortest format of the game. They also put a barrier on the English juggernaut in Bristol, as this happened to be the first loss for Nat Sciver-Brunt after five consecutive wins at this venue. This is also the first instance when England have lost more than one match in a five-match T20I series. With three more matches remaining, India can definitely fancy their chances against the Three Lions.

India Secured Valiant Win In 2nd T20I

Batting first, India were relegated to 31/3 after an initial English storm. But Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot put up a brilliant 93 runs for the 4th partnership to steady the ship. Both players contributed 63 runs each as India piled up 181 runs on the board. Richa Ghosh had a late flurry with a quickfire 20-ball 32 runs.