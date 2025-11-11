England Assistant Coach Stands By Team's Minimal Training Plan Ahead Of Ashes Test Series: 'It's The Way Of Modern Game'

Perth [Australia]: Former England batter and their current assistant coach Marcus Trescothick defended the Three Lions' limited preparation ahead of the much-anticipated Ashes 2025-26 series.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Trescothick stated that the busy international schedule leaves little time for preparation, unlike in the past when teams could play multiple first-class games before a series.

Trescothick said that due to the packed international schedule, teams no longer get enough time for multiple first-class warm-up matches before a big series. He further added that modern-day preparations usually involve just one practice match or training session, noting that several England players have already been in action in New Zealand ahead of the Ashes.

"It's the way that the series are generally done - for us and for other opposition teams - around the world nowadays. With the volume of cricket that's played [elsewhere], you don't have the time for preparations like potentially playing two or three first-class games, which has happened in the past," said Trescothick as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“I think you generally roll with a prep game, or some facilities - whatever you have available - and you go from there. Of course, most of the guys have been playing in New Zealand for us. Some of the guys have come out from England, but it's the way of the modern game nowadays.”

Trescothick said England have had good net facilities and a practice match for preparation. He added that while conditions at Perth are unique compared to the old WACA, the team will have three days of training at Perth's Optus Stadium to adapt to the pitches and are satisfied with their preparations.

“We've had facilities here with the nets, and obviously then the nets out in the middle, and then we've got the preparation game here as well.”

“In my day, playing at the Waca was very unique and very different, but you prepare yourself for those sorts of changes in facilities and pitches as you go along. We'll have three days of prep at Optus, just to get used to pitches and we go along with that, and we'll go from there. We're very happy at the moment.”