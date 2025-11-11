ICC Likely To Ditch Two-Tier WTC Plans, ODI Super League Model Could Return From 2028: Report

The World Test Championship has managed to attract people's attention to the red-ball format. South Africa ended their prolonged ICC title drought and beat Australia in the final to lift the WTC title last time.

Two-Tier WTC Likely To Be Scrapped

The ICC had assigned a group led by Roger Twose for recommendations for the betterment of cricket's three formats, and a two-tier WTC system had been one of the agendas. But as per ESPN Cricinfo, the idea to introduce a two-tier WTC system is likely to be scrapped after it fails to garner support.

Lack of a supportive funding model has been key to ditching the two-tier formats, while the likes of West Indies, Sri Lanka and Pakistan also feared that getting demoted to the second tier would not guarantee games against bigger nations, and thus they were not supportive of this format.

The group has proposed an expanded WTC with 12 teams, including Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan. Each team will be guaranteed a minimum of Test matches, but it hasn't been decided yet.

ODI Super League Could See Its Revival

The ODI Super League could also be revived. The idea was conceptualised in order to attract more popularity for the fading 50-over format. A 13-team league started in 2020, but it failed to gain much steam due to the cramped schedule of teams. Any kind of plans would only see the Super League returning from 2028.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, an administrator said, "The Super League could help revitalise the 50-over format. Maybe the problem is not that the format is necessarily dead, it's finding the proper structure."

