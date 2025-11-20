England Captain Ben Stokes Hungry To Make His Mark On Eve Of Ashes Tests Kickoff In Perth: 'Write Our Own History'

Australian captain Steve Smith and England Captain Ben Stokes pose for a photo with the Waterford Crystal Ashes Trophy in Perth, Australia ahead of the first Ashes test | Image: PA via AP

England Captain Ben Stokes sounds determined to make a statement on the eve of the Ashes Test series. He pointed out that the English side's record against Australia is not the best, but they have a chance to make history.

It is almost time for a timeless cricketing rivalry to come alive. Australia hosts England for a five-match Test series, which is known as The Ashes.

The series holds immense significance due to its history. The red-ball rivalry between the two sides has grown deeper and fiercer because of the intense moments, the controversial junctures and thrilling action.

Ben Stokes Aims To Make A Statement On Eve Of Ashes Kickoff In Perth

The last time the Ashes took place, England managed to secure a series draw against Australia, averting embarrassment at home. But since the Aussies are the defending champs, they retained the prestigious cup.

Captain Ben Stokes intends to deliver a statement performance in the away Test series, as it holds significance. He emphasised that they have a chance to create their own history in the land down under over the next couple of months.

"Look, coming to Australia, playing against Australia, they're a seriously good team and everyone, including myself, including the team, and all you guys know that the record of England over the history of Ashes series in Australia isn't the best. But we've got an opportunity here over the next two and a half months to write our own history," England captain Ben Stokes said on the eve of the Ashes series opener in Perth, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Ben Stokes further emphasised that the team's foremost goal is to return to England as the Ashes winners, but he acknowledged it would be tough as defeating Australia at their home is no easy feat.

England Name 12-Man Squad For First Ashes Test In Perth

England Cricket has named its 12-man squad for the first Ashes Test match, with prolific all-rounder Ben Stokes all set to lead the side.

Mark Wood has also been named in the side, highlighting that he is fit for play. He is expected to make his first appearance since August 2024.

England's pace attack features captain Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse. Shoaib Bashir is also named in the 12-man squad to offer some assistance with spin bowling.