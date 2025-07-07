England Coach Brendon McCullum Raises Expectations For Jofra Archer’s Comeback In Lord’s Test: 'He’s Looking Strong, Ready To Go'

Jofra Archer walks onto the field before the start of play on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, has expressed that Jofra Archer is in the mix for a spot in the Playing XI against India in the 3rd Test. The coach expressed that the pacer is looking strong and is ready to go. McCullum said they would assess the situation before finalising the XI and also expressed that the fast bowlers have played in two consecutive matches, which could prompt a change.

Jofra Archer Hinted To Return For England Against India In Lord's Test

Jofra Archer is gradually reeling towards a long-awaited test comeback, and it was speculated to take place against Team India at the Edgbaston Test in Birmingham. However, the wait was extended as the ECB did not start Archer in the second match, with the hosts suffering an abominable 336-run loss.

However, Brendon McCullum has hinted that Jofra Archer would be in the mix for the upcoming test match at Lord's. The England coach expressed that the Playing XI could be rejigged, making Archer a huge possibility to return.

“He will certainly be available for selection, and if you look at it, our seamers have gone two Tests on the spin, and we have got a short turnaround before we head down to HQ. We’ll let the dust settle on this one, but Jofra is looking fit, he’s looking strong, he’s looking ready to go, and he’ll come into calculations,” Brendon McCullum said, as per The Guardian.

Jofra Archer had missed out on England's final training. The pacer had opted out due to personal reasons, but eventually joined the team ahead of the Edgbaston Test. Archer did not find a place in the hosts' Playing XI but was seen in Birmingham during the test match.

Team India Made History After Breaching Fortress Edgbaston

England stuck to their winning XI from Headingley to be a part of the second test match in Birmingham. The Edgbaston is a fortress which India has yet to breach, with legendary cricketers like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli failing to do so during their time as the team's test captain.

However, the Shubman Gill-led Team India made history after defeating the hosts with a colossal 336-run margin, breaching the Edgbaston fortress. The Indian skipper, in particular, delivered record-setting knocks in both innings to put the tourists ahead.