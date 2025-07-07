Wiaan Mulder's Shocking Decision Not To Chase Brian Lara's Elusive Landmark In Test Cricket Leaves Fans Baffled: 'A Very Selfless Decision'

South Africa stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder on Day 2 of the first Test match against Zimbabwe | Image: Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: South Africa have locked horns against Zimbabwe in the first Test match of the two-game series, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, from Sunday, July 6th.

In the absence of Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder was given the responsibility to lead the Proteas in the two-match Test series. Both Bavuma and Maharaj are suffering from an injury for which they had to be kept out of the squad.

Just a few days before, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, South Africa clinched the World Test Championship (WTC) mace after beating Australia in the Final match at Lord's in London.

On Day 02 of the first Test match, Wiaan Mulder displayed a stupendous performance against the Zimbabweans in Bulawayo. The Proteas stand-in captain played an unbeaten 367-run knock from 334 balls at a strike rate of 109.88. He hammered 49 fours and four sixes during his time on the crease.

Fans Left Confused After Wiaan Mulder's Shocking Decision

The 27-year-old was just 33 runs away from scoring 400 runs in Test cricket and becoming the only player after former West Indies legend Brian Lara to achieve the milestone.

In a shocking turn of events, Wiaan Mulder decided to declare South Africa's first inning at 626/5, leaving behind a golden opportunity to score 400 runs in a Test inning.

Mulder's decision has shocked the fans all around the world, as they couldn't believe the Proteas all-rounder left such an opportunity behind.

A fan said that it was a selfless decision from Mulder to show respect towards Brian Lara. While another fan called it a poor decision since not every day one will get such chances. One of the fans reminded the netizens that Wiaan Mulder himself is the captain, and he decided to declare the inning.

Wiaan Mulder's Numbers In Tests