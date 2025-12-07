'Beaten By Basic Test Match Cricket': England Face Huge Backlash After Humiliating Surrender Against Australia At Gabba

Ben Stokes reacts in the field on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match | Image: AP

England's humiliating loss to Australia proved to be a bitter pill to swallow for captain Ben Stokes. Despite Joe Root's fighting hundred in the 1st innings, the Three Lions were inflicted a harrowing defeat by the Aussies at the iconic Gabba.

England Legend Slammed Ben Stokes And Co. After Gabba Loss

Australia were without Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, but it didn't deter the home side from dominating throughout the Test match. England did have flashes of brilliance but Ben Stokes and Co. hardly matched their opponent and will have a mountain to climb in the next three Test matches.

Former England batter Mark Butcher slammed the England side, claiming they were beaten by basic Test match cricket in Brisbane.

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast, he said, “They've been beaten by a team with a stand-in captain, stand-in bowling attack, stand-in opening batter. And they've been beaten by old school determination, technique, hard work and discipline. So the sort of self-expression, the aggression, the vibes, and the talent, which is undoubted in the England side, has been beaten by just basic Test match cricket - bowlers holding a line and length, batters playing for their off stump and digging in when conditions were tough and having fun when it wasn't so much, and taking catches. No more, no less."

England Surrendered To Australia In Pink Ball Test

Dropping Lyon for Michael Neser proved to be an excellent decision as the fast bowler came up with a superb five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings. It did overshadow Joe Root’s maiden Ashes century on Australian soil in Brisbane. Root’s 40th Test hundred revived England, helping them from crumbling under Aussie pressure and guiding the visitors to 334, their highest total in Australia since 2018. However, Mitchell Starc did what he does best, producing a fiery six-wicket spell before slamming a splendid 77 runs with the bat.

