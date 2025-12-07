'He Will Need A Complete Understanding Of His Own Bowling': Ex-CSK Star Backs India Team Bowler After IND vs SA ODI Series Win

India faced South Africa in the Ind vs SA ODI series deciding match in Visakhapatnam, where the hosts' side won by 9 wickets. South Africa had set the target of 270 runs, which was successfully chased by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who achieved his maiden ODI ton in the match, and Virat Kohli, who registered his unbeaten 65* runs in the match.

Following the match, former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin made a massive claim about young Indian team pacer Prasidh Krishna. For the unversed, India bowled the Proteas out after winning the toss. While Krishna had initially delivered a poor performance, the young pacer made a brilliant comeback as he returned figures of 4/66 in 9.5 overs.

In the video posted on his YouTube channel, Ashwin insisted that Prasidh Krishna will improve with time and with more experience. He also added that Krishna needed to understand his game completely to improve.

Ashwin On Prasidh Krishna's Bowling

The former player backed Krishna and shared that once the latter gets a full understanding of his game with time and experience, he would be one of the most lethal bowlers. Ashwin also pointed out that it was unfair to rule him out this early in his career.

He shared, "Prasidh will strike. In his first spell, he was short. But he made that correction. He needs to understand that he needs to be full. The mastery of length or line, be it anybody, it takes a lot of repetition. You will only make mistakes and get better. He will need a complete understanding of his own bowling, his run-up, and his release point. At this time, he has not assimilated everything."

He further continued, "But when he does, he will just not be a handful; he will be lethal. Sometimes, he will have bad days. But writing them off does not make any sense. I have seen even the best go for runs."

India Win The Series 2-1