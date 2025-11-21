'Definitely Not All Five Tests': England Pacer Mark Wood Lays Down His Plans For Ashes

Mark Wood in action during the Rajkot Test between India and England in 2024. | Image: ANI

Mark Wood has managed to sneak into the England team in Perth despite injury concerns. The England pacer faced some hamstring injury concerns, but later scans showed the 35-year-old didn't have severe damage.

England Quick Mark Wood Underlines Ashes Plans

Wood hadn't featured in Test cricket since an appearance against Sri Lanka in August 2024, and this marks his first red-ball game for England in more than a year. Wood formed a fiery five-pronged pace attack with Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes.

Just before the first Test, the lanky pacer confirmed that he will not feature in all five Test matches, keeping in mind what his body wants.

As per a video on cricket.com.au, he said, “Definitely not all five (Tests). I think it just depends; review it after every game. This one, I have not played a lot of cricket, but I have been there before. So, I hope to be fresh enough to keep the speed gun up and do a little bit of work to compete in a Test match.”

Mitchell Starc Tears Apart England Batting Lineup

Coming to the match, Mitchell Starc tore through the England batting lineup with a seven-wicket haul. The left-arm fast bowler removed Zak Crawley in the very first over and went on to run through the England top order, including the prized wicket of Joe Root.

He dismissed Ben Stokes with a gem of a delivery, and England were bowled out for a paltry 172. Harry Brook and Ollie Pope managed to show some restraints, but Australia have remained on top in Perth.